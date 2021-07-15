Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 243.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $196,817,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 703,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $182.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

