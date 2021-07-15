Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.52.

Shares of ETSY opened at $182.86 on Monday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

