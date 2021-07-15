Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unilever by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.77 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.