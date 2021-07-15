Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

