Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $438.07 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $439.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

