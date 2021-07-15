Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.70 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

