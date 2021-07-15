Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.