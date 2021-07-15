Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.