Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EURN. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.