Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given a $12.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 target price on Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:EUTLF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

