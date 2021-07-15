Everest (ID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 69% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $34.10 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00114159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00151021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.34 or 1.00009468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.24 or 0.00981925 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

