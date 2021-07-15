Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73. Everi has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,696 shares of company stock worth $3,155,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

