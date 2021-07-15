EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Shares of EXFO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $340.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Get EXFO alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.