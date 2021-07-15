Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,542. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.