Feellike (FLL) Price Tops $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,305.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar.



Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

