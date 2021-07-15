FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,131. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

