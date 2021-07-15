FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.08. Approximately 4,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,430,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

