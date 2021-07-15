Financial Analysis: SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and SPI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.46 billion 8.74 $140.32 million $2.66 92.28 SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.98 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 8.94% 12.59% 5.94% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SolarEdge Technologies and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 2 7 15 0 2.54 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $308.81, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats SPI Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. The company also provides residential, commercial, and large scale photovoltaics, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, it offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of April 29, 2021, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and regulatory. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

