Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

