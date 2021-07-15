Financial Contrast: Team (NYSE:TISI) vs. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) and Team (NYSE:TISI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Team shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Team shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares E-Home Household Service and Team’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A Team -8.86% -28.00% -7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for E-Home Household Service and Team, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E-Home Household Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Team 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E-Home Household Service and Team’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E-Home Household Service $46.20 million 20.77 $5.65 million N/A N/A Team $852.54 million 0.21 -$237.20 million ($1.51) -3.85

E-Home Household Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Team.

Summary

E-Home Household Service beats Team on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform. The company also offers its services through offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Team

Team, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services. This segment also provides long-range guided ultrasonic testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, terminals and storage inspection and management program, rope access, mechanical and pipeline integrity, and field heat treating services. The MS segment offers engineered composite repair, emissions control/compliance, hot tapping, valve insertion, field machining, bolted joint integrity, vapor barrier plug and weld testing, and valve management services, as well as leak repair services for pipes, valves, and flanges, as well as other parts of piping systems, pipelines, and related assets. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system-enabled, in-line inspection, pipeline integrity management, engineering and condition assessment, and robotics and inspection services. The company serves refining, power, renewables, nuclear, liquefied natural gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, automotive, mining, valves, terminals and storage, pipeline, offshore oil and gas, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as amusement parks, bridges, ports, construction and buildings, roads, dams, and railways. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

