First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 5,796,929 Shares

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 5,796,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $81,330,913.87.

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

