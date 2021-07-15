First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 49,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in First American Financial by 287.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.