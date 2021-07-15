First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect First American Financial to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

