First Busey Co. Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

First Busey has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Busey has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.10.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

