First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

