First Foundation Advisors Buys 2,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.28. 337,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $439.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.