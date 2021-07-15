First Foundation Advisors Has $17.80 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $272,441,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $71,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 19,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,505. Ball Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

