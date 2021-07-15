First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 990.5% in June

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 990.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FXNC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.60. First National has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

