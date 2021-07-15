First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.