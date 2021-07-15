First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 177,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,526. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

