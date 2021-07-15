First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

