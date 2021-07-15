First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 83.1% in June

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 87,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,684. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

