FirstCash, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstCash in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

