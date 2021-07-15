FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Down 86.2% in June

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. FNCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 33.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

