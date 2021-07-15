Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

