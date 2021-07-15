Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.48. FOX posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FOX by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 201,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

