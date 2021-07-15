Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

FSP stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

