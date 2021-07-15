Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 211,295 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 227.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.59% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $87,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.05.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.60 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

