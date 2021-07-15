Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 205.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,303 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $131,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $178.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

