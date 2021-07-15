Fred Alger Management LLC Has $99.39 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,755 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $99,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $554.68 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.53 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.