Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 251,678 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Glaukos worth $58,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after buying an additional 1,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares during the period.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GKOS stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

