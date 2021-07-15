Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 121,708 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,708 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $72,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.