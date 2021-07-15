freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 881.6% in June

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 881.6% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet stock remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Get freenet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.