Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

