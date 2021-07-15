Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 9,828 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1,260.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

EURN stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

