FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Shares of RAIL opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.