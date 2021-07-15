Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €69.94 ($82.28). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €69.94 ($82.28), with a volume of 295,349 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.