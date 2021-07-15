Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.