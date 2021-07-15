FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $118.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $118.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares in the company, valued at $75,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

