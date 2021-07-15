FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 4,327 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

